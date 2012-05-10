FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDCAP-Thailand's Precious Shipping lags on earnings metrics
May 10, 2012

MIDCAP-Thailand's Precious Shipping lags on earnings metrics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Precious Shipping PCL emerges as the worst performer based on analyst revisions among 13 companies in Thailand, tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The company has poor Analyst Revision and Earnings Quality scores of 2 and 9 respectively.

Three out of seven analysts have downgraded EPS estimates for the year ending 2012 by 47.9 percent since April 30.

The bulk shipping operator also has Value-Momentum score of 20 and its P/E ratio, at 22.1, is nearly four times its 10-year median.

The stock is down over 2 percent year-to-date, while the broader index is up over 17 percent for the same period. (Reporting By Reshma Apte; editing by Sunil Nair)

