MIDCAP-Singapore property firms lag on analyst revisions

Property developers fare poorly on analyst revisions among 39 companies in Singapore’s financial sector tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The worst performer in the sector, that includes real-estate firms, is Yanlord Land Group with an analyst revision model (ARM) score of 1. Analysts have lowered EPS estimates on the firm for the year ending 2012 by 12.3 percent.

Another low-ranker is SC Global Developments with an ARM score of 6. Analysts have cut EPS estimates on the firm for the year ending 2012 by 5.6 percent.

Property developers also have the maximum number of analyst downgrades in the sector over the last month with Yanlord Land and Keppel Land clocking four downgrades each and City Developments with five.

Yan Lord is down more than 9 percent over a month, while the broader index is flat over the same period.

CONTEXT:

StarMine’s Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts’ revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)