August 14, 2012 / 7:26 AM / in 5 years

MIDCAP-Singapore Raffles Education could see more falls-technicals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/jym99s Shares of Raffles Education Corp, which are down more than 4 percent on Tuesday, could fall further, technical charts suggest.

The stock’s 20-day exponential moving average has cut below the 50-day exponential moving average, which is a negative sign.

The MACD has entered the negative zone and is trading below the signal line.

On Monday, the stock formed a falling window candlestick pattern, which usually implies continuation of a bearish trend.

The stock is down 10 percent over the past month, while the broader index is up 2.31 percent, based on Monday’s close. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
