MIDCAP-Thailand's Rayong Purifier could reverse-technicals

Thailand’s Rayong Purifier is trading near its support level of 1.80 baht and could reverse, technical charts suggest.

The manufacturer of petroleum products is in a downtrend and has been falling since it made a high of 4.68 baht in April last year.

Williams % R, a momentum tool measuring overbought and oversold levels, is at 96. A level above 80 indicates oversold levels, while a reading below 20 suggests overbought levels.

The stock’s Relative Strength Index, a momentum oscillator, is near oversold levels at 36.

However, a break below the 1.80-baht support level could push the stock to new lows.

Year-to-date, the stock is down 7 percent, underperforming the benchmark index which is up nearly 12 percent.

For a technical chart: link.reuters.com/myc96s (Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; editing by Sunil Nair)