MIDCAP-RCR Tomlinson leads on valuations and earnings metrics in industrials

RCR Tomlinson ranks high on a combination of valuation and earnings quality metrics among 65 stocks in Australia’s industrial sector tracked by at least three analysts, Thomson Reuters StarMine data shows.

The integrated engineering company has Value-Momentum and Earnings Quality scores of 96 each.

The stock trades at A$1.68 against the intrinsic value of A$3.36, as determined by StarMine.

Its SmartEstimate forward 12-month EV/Sales is 0.2, against a peer average of 1.3.

Analysts have raised EPS estimates on the firm by 4.9 percent over the past month, for the year ending June 2012.

All six analysts tracking the stock give it strong buy or buy recommendations.

The stock is down 7.5 percent over the past month, while the broader index is up 3 percent for the same period, based on Monday’s close.

CONTEXT:

On July 19, RCR Tomlinson said it expects to report a net profit after tax for the year ending June 2012, of around $27 million, an increase of about 40 percent from a year ago. It is expected to announce results on August 23.

StarMine’s Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics.

A high score on StarMine’s Earnings Quality model signals strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on the company’s past operating performance. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)