MIDCAP-Thai real-estate firms lead on analyst revisions

Real-estate developers Amata Corp. and Sansiri Public emerge as stand-out performers based on analyst revisions among 94 companies in Thailand tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

Both firms have analyst revision model (ARM) scores of 99 each and analysts have raised EPS estimates on Sansiri by 3.1 percent and on Amata by 0.7 percent over the past month for the year ending 2012.

Another real-estate firm with a strong ARM score is Ticon Industrial with 97.

The strong ARM rankings suggest analysts are bullish about real-estate stocks this year.

Twelve out of 14 analysts have strong buy or buy recommendations on Amata, while one each has hold and strong sell ratings on the stock.

While the Thai real-estate sector has outperformed the broader index year-to-date, it still trades at 64 percent of its StarMine intrinsic value.

CONTEXT:

On April 4, Amata said it sees strong growth in 2012 revenue

StarMine’s Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts’ revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

StarMine’s SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on expected future increase or decrease in institutional ownership.

On its Intrinsic Valuation model, StarMine adjusts for the usually optimistic bias in analysts’ EPS forecasts and uses the resulting growth rate and dividends to determine the valuation. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)