MIDCAP-Indonesia Resource Alam tops on earnings upgrades, valuations
#Basic Materials
February 29, 2012 / 7:10 AM / 6 years ago

MIDCAP-Indonesia Resource Alam tops on earnings upgrades, valuations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Resource Alam Indonesia emerges as a stand-out stock based on analysts’ EPS upgrades and valuation metrics among 11 companies in the country’s energy sector, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data covers firms tracked by at least three analysts.

Over the past month, analysts have raised their earnings per share estimates on the firm by 5.9 percent for the year ending 2012.

The coal miner’s stock currently trades at 8,050 rupiah, which is half its intrinsic value of 16,167 rupiah determined by StarMine.

The company has a high SmartHoldings score of 98 and a Value-Momentum score of 90.

All three analysts tracking the stock give it strong buy or buy recommendations.

CONTEXT:

StarMine’s Value-Momentum (Val-Mo) model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of value and momentum metrics

The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase or decrease in institutional ownership. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)

