MIDCAP-Philippine's Rizal Commercial scores high on valuations

Rizal Commercial Banking Corp ranks high on a combination of valuation and analyst revision scores among 40 stocks in the Philippines tracked by at least three analysts, Thomson Reuters StarMine data shows.

The lender has a Value-Momentum score of 100.

StarMine pegs the firm’s intrinsic value at 85.26 pesos, about twice its current price of around 40.40 pesos.

The company also leads with an analyst revision score of 92. Analysts have raised their EPS estimates for the year ending 2012 by 2.8 percent over the past month.

It also has a high SmartHoldings score of 96, suggesting potential increase in institutional ownership.

The stock is up more than 35 percent year-to-date, against a 15.34 percent rise in the broader index.

CONTEXT:

StarMine’s Value-Momentum (Val-Mo) model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of value and momentum metrics.

The Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts’ revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase or decrease in institutional ownership. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)