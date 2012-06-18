MIDCAP-Robinson Dept Store leads Thai consumer discretionary on analyst revisions

Thailand’s Robinson Department Store emerges as a stand-out performer on analyst revisions among 14 companies in the country’s consumer discretionary sector, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data includes firms tracked by at least three analysts.

The retailer has an Analyst Revision Model (ARM) score of 99, the highest in the sector.

Its free cashflow as a percent of sales beat the industry average by 3.2 percent for the financial year 2011 and its net margin exceeded the industry average by nearly 2 percent for the same period.

Robinson is currently trading at 120 percent of its intrinsic value of 50.82 baht, as dertermined by Starmine.

Of the 17 analysts covering the stock, 12 give it strong buy or buy recommendations, three rank it a hold and two rate it a sell or strong sell.

The stock is up over 43 percent year-to-date while the broader index is up nearly 14 percent for the same period.

Two other stocks in the sector with high ARM scores are Thai Stanley Electric and Aapico Hitech with 99 and 97 respectively.

CONTEXT:

StarMine’s Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts’ revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past. (Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)