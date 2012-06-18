FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDCAP-Robinson Dept Store leads Thai consumer discretionary on analyst revisions
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 18, 2012 / 7:32 AM / 5 years ago

MIDCAP-Robinson Dept Store leads Thai consumer discretionary on analyst revisions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Thailand’s Robinson Department Store emerges as a stand-out performer on analyst revisions among 14 companies in the country’s consumer discretionary sector, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data includes firms tracked by at least three analysts.

The retailer has an Analyst Revision Model (ARM) score of 99, the highest in the sector.

Its free cashflow as a percent of sales beat the industry average by 3.2 percent for the financial year 2011 and its net margin exceeded the industry average by nearly 2 percent for the same period.

Robinson is currently trading at 120 percent of its intrinsic value of 50.82 baht, as dertermined by Starmine.

Of the 17 analysts covering the stock, 12 give it strong buy or buy recommendations, three rank it a hold and two rate it a sell or strong sell.

The stock is up over 43 percent year-to-date while the broader index is up nearly 14 percent for the same period.

Two other stocks in the sector with high ARM scores are Thai Stanley Electric and Aapico Hitech with 99 and 97 respectively.

CONTEXT:

StarMine’s Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts’ revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past. (Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.