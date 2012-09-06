FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDCAP-Roc Oil looks most attractive on valuations in Aussie energy sector
#Credit Markets
September 6, 2012 / 5:30 AM / in 5 years

MIDCAP-Roc Oil looks most attractive on valuations in Aussie energy sector

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Roc Oil Co Ltd looks the most attractive on valuations among 39 companies in Australia’s energy sector tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The firm has high Relative Valuation (RV) and Value-Momentum (Val-Mo) scores of 98 and 89 respectively. The higher the RV score the cheaper the stock compared to its peers.

Roc Oil’s Earnings Quality (EQ) score has increased by 12 points to 64 since its half-yearly results w ere filed in August.

The oil firm’s gross margin for 2011 beat industry average by 18.1 percent. Its free cash flow as of June 2012, at $27 million, tripled from year end 2011, while its net income declined by $5 million to $29 million during the same period.

The stock has risen nearly 8 percent in the first week of September, while the broader index is down 0.95 percent for the same period, as of Wednesday’s close.

CONTEXT:

The company said last week that it was on track to meet its full-year production outlook. It said its first-half production was at the high end of its outlook range despite some maintenance shutdowns.

StarMine’s Relative Valuation model combines six different ratios that measure a company’s valuation and then ranks it compared with all other stocks in the same region.

StarMine’s Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates stocks based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics.

The Earnings Quality model is a percentile (1-100) ranking of stocks based on sustainability of earnings, with 100 representing the highest rank. (Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
