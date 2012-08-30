MIDCAP-Samart Corp looks most attractive on valuations in Thailand

Samart Corporation looks the most attractive on valuations among 97 companies in Thailand tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The firm has high Relative Valuation (RV) and Value-Momentum (Val-Mo) scores of 96 each. The higher the RV score, the cheaper the stock compared to its peers.

Its Earnings Quality (EQ) score has increased 23 points to 60 since its March 2012 filing.

The stock trades at 9.25 baht, which is less than half the intrinsic value of 25.73 baht, as determined by StarMine.

The telecom firm’s gross margin for FY2011 beat industry average by 3.3 percent. Its free cashflow as of March 2012, at 948 million baht, is up over 460 percent from a year ago.

The stock is up over 28 percent year-to-date, while the broader index is up 19 percent for the same period, as of Wednesday’s close.

Two other firms that look attractive on valuations in Thailand are Thanachart Capital Pcl and Asia Aviation Pcl with RV scores of 93 each and Val-Mo scores of 97 and 83 respectively.

On the other end of the spectrum, Siam Global House is the most overvalued with RV and Val-Mo scores of 10 and 6 respectively.

CONTEXT:

StarMine’s Relative Valuation model combines six different ratios that measure a company’s valuation and then ranks it compared with all other stocks in the same region.

StarMine’s Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates stocks based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics.

The Earnings Quality model is a percentile (1-100) ranking of stocks based on sustainability of earnings, with 100 representing the highest rank. (Reporting By Reshma Apte;Editing by Sunil Nair)