MIDCAP-Indonesia HM Sampoerna technicals suggest end of uptrend
April 12, 2012 / 8:41 AM / 5 years ago

MIDCAP-Indonesia HM Sampoerna technicals suggest end of uptrend

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Shares of Indonesian cigarette firm HM Sampoerna, which are up more than 38 percent year-to-date, shows signs of peaking.

Its Relative Strength Index, a momentum oscillator, also shows a bearish divergence as it has set a new 14-day low while the stock has not.

The Trend Intensity indicator, a proprietary Thomson Reuters technical signal, fell two points to 52 on Thursday. A reading above 40 is considered a trend mature zone.

Moving Average Convergence Divergence is below the signal line.

The Stochastics oscillator %K line has cut the %D line downwards in the overbought zone, which is a negative sign.

The stock is down 0.65 percent on Thursday, while the broader index is flat.

For a technical chart: link.reuters.com/zyz57s

CONTEXT:

Trend Intensity is a Thomson Reuters IFR Markets proprietary tool that identifies daily trends in financial markets by using geometrical averages of historical data. It is an intermediate-term statistical oscillator that indicates trend strength as well as potential reversal, formation or breakout points in a single indicator. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)

