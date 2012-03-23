MIDCAP-Sao Vang most expensive in Vietnam's consumer discretionary

Sao Vang Rubber seems the most expensive among 56 stocks in Vietnam’s consumer discretionary sector, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The stock currently trades at more than twice its intrinsic value of 4,187.67 dong, as calculated by StarMine.

The tyre manufacturer also scores badly on valuation and earnings metrics with a Value-Momentum score of 1 and an Earnings Quality score of 4.

The stock is currently not tracked by any analyst.

Year-to-date, it is up 52 percent compared to a 29 percent rise in the benchmark HNX index.

CONTEXT:

A low Earnings Quality score indicates poor earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company’s past operating performance.

StarMine’s Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates stocks based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics. (Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; editing by Sunil Nair)