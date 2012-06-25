MIDCAP-Indonesia Sarana Menara Nusantara looks expensive on valuations

Indonesia’s Sarana Menara Nusantara looks the most expensive among 81 stocks in the country tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The telecom firm has an Intrinsic Valuation score of 4, the lowest among the firms tracked. The lower the IV, the more expensive the stock.

At Friday’s close of 15,500 rupiah, the stock trades at more than twice its intrinsic value of 7,545 rupiah, as calculated by StarMine. Its price-to-book value is 7.4 against the peer average of 3.3.

Analysts have cut EPS estimates on the firm by 6.2 percent over the last month, for the year ending 2012.

The firm also has a low SmartHoldings score of 9, suggesting potential decrease in institutional ownership.

The stock is up nearly 7 percent over the past month, while the broader index is down over 3 percent for the same period, as of Friday’s close.

CONTEXT:

On its Intrinsic Valuation model, StarMine adjusts for the usually optimistic bias in analysts’ EPS forecasts and uses the resulting growth rate and dividends to determine the valuation.

StarMine’s SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on expected future increase or decrease in institutional ownership. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)