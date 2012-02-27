MIDCAP-Singapore's SC Global lags on analysts' revisions

Singapore’s SC Global Developments Ltd has emerged as the worst performer among 114 stocks in the country based on analysts’ earnings downgrades over the past month, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data covers companies tracked by at least three analysts.

The property firm has a low Analyst Revision Model (ARM) score of 2 and analysts have lowered their earnings per share estimates by 31.3 percent for the year ending 2012.

The company also has a low SmartHoldings score of 23, indicating potential decrease in institutional ownership.

On Feb. 24, SC Global said it booked a net loss of S$18.6 million ($14.82 million)for the three months ended December, compared to a net profit of S$45.3 million a year ago, hurt by lower property sales.

On Monday, the stock was around 1.8 percent down at $$1.1.

Out of six analysts covering the stock, two give it strong sell recommendations, three have a hold and one a buy rating.

CONTEXT:

The Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts’ revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase, or decrease in institutional ownership.