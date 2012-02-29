FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Industrials
February 29, 2012 / 10:11 AM / in 6 years

MIDCAP-Singapore Sembcorp Marine likely to reverse-technicals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Shares of Singapore’s Sembcorp Marine Ltd are trading close to resistance and technical charts suggest a reversal.

On Wednesday, shares of the marine and offshore engineering company were around S$5.35, just short of its resistance level of S$ 5.49, with a gradual decline in volume.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence line has crossed the trigger line on the downside, which is a negative sign.

Average Directional Index, a tool which measures the strength of a trend, is at 63. A reading above 50 generally indicates a stock is overbought.

Relative Strength Index, a momentum osciallator, is at 71, indicating overbought levels.

For a technical chart: link.reuters.com/tyd86s

Year-to-date, Sembcorp Marine has outperformed the benchmark Straits Times Index and has risen nearly 37 percent against a 13 percent rise in the benchmark. (Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; editing by Sunil Nair)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.