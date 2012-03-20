FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDCAP-Philippine Semirara Mining shows signs of peaking-technicals
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
At least 23 dead, hundreds missing as winds fan wildfires
U.S.
At least 23 dead, hundreds missing as winds fan wildfires
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
March 20, 2012 / 7:46 AM / 6 years ago

MIDCAP-Philippine Semirara Mining shows signs of peaking-technicals

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Shares in Semirara Mining Corp, which are up about 14.6 percent in a month, show signs of peaking.

The Philippine miner’s stock failed to reach the upper Bollinger band at Tuesday’s high.

At Monday’s close, the stock formed a spinning top candlestick pattern, suggesting a potential reversal.

The Stochastics % K line has cut the % D line downwards in the overbought zone, which is a negative sign.

Psychology, a technical indicator, was at 83 on Monday. When Psychology reaches a value greater than 75, an upward trend will often change direction.

The stock closed 1 percent lower on Tuesday while the benchmark index ended down 0.5 percent.

For a techincal chart: link.reuters.com/mat27s

CONTEXT:

A psychology analysis charts the percentage of times in the period when the value was up (greater than its previous value). When the psychology value is below 25 percent, a rebound is likely. When above 75 percent, a reactionary fall is likely.

Spinning Top is a candlestick formation where the real body is small despite a wide range of price movement throughout the day. It suggests indecision on future direction of a stock. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.