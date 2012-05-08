FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 8, 2012 / 5:37 AM / 5 years ago

MIDCAP-Singapore's Shing Siong lags on analyst revisions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Shing Siong Group emerges as the worst performer based on analyst revisions among 116 companies in Singapore, tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The company has a low Analyst Revision score of 3. Three out of six analysts have downgraded EPS estimates for the year ending 2012 by 6.4 percent since April 26.

The company’s gross and net margins lagged the industry median for the last quarter.

The company also has a low Value-Momentum score of 6.

Its Forward 12-month EV/EBITDA is 13.4 and at a 37 percent premium to its peer average of 9.8.

The stock is down more than 8 percent over the past month, while the broader index is down 2 percent, as of Monday’s close.

CONTEXT:

StarMine’s Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts’ revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

StarMine’s Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and combines four valuation and momentum signals. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)

