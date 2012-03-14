FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDCAP-Singapore's SIA Engineering poised for reversal - technicals
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
March 14, 2012 / 10:16 AM / 6 years ago

MIDCAP-Singapore's SIA Engineering poised for reversal - technicals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Shares in Singapore’s SIA Engineering Company Ltd look overbought at current levels, technical charts suggest.

The stock is trading near its resistance level of S$ 4.10 and could reverse from here.

The stock’s Relative Strength Index, a momentum oscillator, is at 75. A level above 70 is considered overbought.

Average Directional Index, an indicator that measures the strength of a trend, is at 53. A reading above 50 generally indicates a stock is overbought.

However, a break above S$ 4.10 levels could push the stock higher to around S$ 4.40 levels.

At Wedneday’s close of S$4.05, the stock is near its mean price target of S$4.23.

Year-to-date, it is up over 19 percent compared to an almost-13 percent rise in the benchmark index.

For a technical chart: link.reuters.com/cab27s

Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; editing by Sunil Nair

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.