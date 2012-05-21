MIDCAP-Singapore SIA Engineering could fall further-technicals

* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/xus38s

Shares of SIA Engineering, which are down more than 3 percent over the past week, could fall further, technicals suggest.

The stock price has fallen below the Parabolic SAR (Stop and Reverse) points on Monday, which is a negative sign.

Moving Average Convergence Divergence has cut its signal line downwards.

Relative Strength Index (RSI), at its 14-day low, is bearish.

The stock is up nearly 1 percent over the past month, while the benchmark index is down more than 7 percent, as of Friday’s close. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)