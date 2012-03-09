MIDCAP-Thailand's Siam Future may rise further-technicals

Shares in Thailand’s Siam Future Development are trading at resistance levels and could climb further, technical charts suggest.

The stock failed to convincingly break out on Friday -- after touching the session’s high of 7.70 baht -- and closed at its resistance level of 7.50 baht.

The real-estate firm is in an uptrend, trading above its 50- and 200-day simple moving average.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line is above its trigger line and 0, which is positive.

Average Directional Index, an indicator which measures the strength of the current trend, is at 37. A level above 25 indicates a strong trend.

However, a break below 7.50 baht could push the stock down to 7.20 levels.

Year-to-date, the stock is up 19 percent compared to a nearly 14 percent rise in the benchmark index

For a technical chart link.reuters.com/sem96s (Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; editing by Sunil Nair)