MIDCAP-Thailand's Siam Global House looks expensive on valuations

Siam Global House looks the most expensive among 13 companies in Thailand’s consumer discretionary sector, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data includes firms tracked by at least three analysts.

The firm fares badly on the Relative Valuation (RV) model with a score of 6. The lower the score, the more expensive the stock.

The company’s SmartEstimate forward 12-month P/E is 25.9, while the peer average is 21.6.

The company also has a below-average Value-Momentum (Val-Mo) score of 45.

Of the seven analysts tracking the stock, four rate it a strong buy or buy, one ranks it a hold while two rate it a sell or strong sell.

On the other end of the spectrum, Sri-Trang Agro Industry PCL is the most undervalued in Thailand’s consumer discretionary sector with a RV score of 88. The higher the score, the more undervalued the stock.

Sri-Trang’s 12-month P/E is 7.2, compared to a peer average of 17.

Siam Global is up over 54 percent year-to-date, against a gain of over 17 percent in the broader index.

CONTEXT:

Siam Global House last reported its earnings on 11 May 2012.

StarMine’s Relative Valuation model combines six different ratios that measure a company’s valuation and then ranks it compared with all other stocks in the same region.

StarMine calculates a SmartEstimate by applying models to the full range of current estimates and weighting them for variables including estimate age, analyst experience, and the presence of a RevisionCluster.

StarMine’s Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of value and momentum metrics. (Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)