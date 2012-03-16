FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDCAP-Thailand's Siam Makro may reverse - technicals
March 16, 2012 / 7:05 AM / 6 years ago

MIDCAP-Thailand's Siam Makro may reverse - technicals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Thailand’s Siam Makro is trading at overbought levels and could reverse, technical charts suggest.

The stock is in an uptrend, trading above its 50- and 200-day simple moving average.

Its Relative Strength Index, a momentum oscillator, is at 77. A level above 70 is considered overbought.

Average Directional Index, an indicator that measures the strength of a trend, is at 65. A reading above 50 generally indicates a stock is overbought.

On Friday, the retailer was trading at 332 baht, well above its mean price target of 288.62 baht.

Year-to-date, the stock is up nearly 39 percent compared to an over-14 percent rise in the benchmark index.

For a technical chart: link.reuters.com/suj27s

Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; editing by Sunil Nair

