MIDCAP-Thailand's Siam Makro may reverse - technicals

Thailand’s Siam Makro is trading at overbought levels and could reverse, technical charts suggest.

The stock is in an uptrend, trading above its 50- and 200-day simple moving average.

Its Relative Strength Index, a momentum oscillator, is at 77. A level above 70 is considered overbought.

Average Directional Index, an indicator that measures the strength of a trend, is at 65. A reading above 50 generally indicates a stock is overbought.

On Friday, the retailer was trading at 332 baht, well above its mean price target of 288.62 baht.

Year-to-date, the stock is up nearly 39 percent compared to an over-14 percent rise in the benchmark index.

For a technical chart: link.reuters.com/suj27s