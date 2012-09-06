MIDCAP-Silex lags Aussie IT sector on valuations, earnings quality

Silex Systems Ltd ranks the lowest on valuations and earnings quality among 14 companies in Australia’s IT sector tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The company has low Value-Momentum (Val-Mo) and Earnings Quality (EQ) scores of 4 and 3 respectively. It also has an Analyst Revision Model (ARM) score of 16; this score has declined 45 points over the past month.

The R&D firm’s net revenue declined A$5.1 million from A$14.3 million in June 2011 to A$9.2 million in December 2011. Net losses declined A$4.4 million to A$16.6 million for the same period.

Silex has a relative valuation (RV) score of 2 and a Smartholdings (SH) score of 18, the lowest in the sector. The lower the RV score, the more expensive the stock, while a low SH score suggests a potential decline in institutional ownership.

Two of the three analysts tracking the stock have lowered their EPS estimates for 2013 by an average of 5.8 percent over the past 30 days.

Of the three analysts, one each recommends a ‘strong buy’, ‘buy’ and ‘hold’ rating.

The stock is up just under 50 percent year-to-date, while the broader index is up 4.54 percent for the same period, as of Wednesday’s close.

CONTEXT:

Silex reported A net loss of $36.8 million for the full year, hurt mainly by losses from discontinued solar operations.

StarMine’s Val-Mo model combines relative and intrinsic valuation tools, along with analysts’ earnings revisions and price momentum tools. It provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks.

A low score on StarMine’s Earnings Quality model signals poor earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company’s past operating performance.

StarMine’s Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts’ revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

StarMine’s Relative Valuation model combines six different ratios that measure a company’s valuation and then ranks it compared with all other stocks in the same region.

StarMine’s SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on expected future increase or decrease in institutional ownership. (Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)