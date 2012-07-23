FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDCAP-Singapore Press Holdings lags on analyst revisions in consumer discretionary
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 23, 2012 / 5:50 AM / 5 years ago

MIDCAP-Singapore Press Holdings lags on analyst revisions in consumer discretionary

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Singapore Press Holdings lags on analyst revisions among nine companies in the city-state’s consumer discretionary sector, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data includes firms tracked by at least three analysts.

The company’s Analyst Revision score has moved down to 25 from 83 a month ago.

Eight out of 16 analysts have cut EPS estimates on the firm for the year ending August 2012 by 4.3 percent over the past month.

A low score of 25 in StarMine’s SmartHoldings model suggests potential decrease in institutional ownership.

The stock’s forward 12-month EV/Revenue is 5.3 compared to the peer average of 1.6.

The stock is up 4.71 percent over the past month, while the broader index is up 5.6 percent for the same period, as of Friday’s close.

Genting Hong Kong leads the sector with an Analyst Revision score of 92.

CONTEXT:

StarMine’s Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts’ revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

StarMine’s SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on expected future increase or decrease in institutional ownership. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.