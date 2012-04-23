FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDCAP-Sino-Thai leads earnings metrics in industrials
#Credit Markets
April 23, 2012 / 7:35 AM / in 5 years

MIDCAP-Sino-Thai leads earnings metrics in industrials

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Thailand’s Sino-Thai Engineering & Construction emerges as a standout on earnings quality among 13 stocks in the country’s industrials sector, Thomson Reuters StarMine data shows.

The construction firm’s EQ score of 98 suggests strong earnings sustainability.

The data includes stocks tracked by at least three analysts.

The stock also has a high Analyst Revision score of 92 and analysts have raised their earnings per share estimates on Sino-Thai by 3 percent for the year ending 2012 over the past month.

The stock has a high Smart Holding score of 93, suggesting an expected increase in institutional ownership.

All thirteen analysts tracking the stock have buy or strong buy recommendations.

The stock is up more than 2 percent over the past month, in line with the broader market as of Friday’s close.

CONTEXT:

A high score on StarMine’s Earnings Quality model signals strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company’s past operating performance.

StarMine’s Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts’ revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase, or decrease in institutional ownership. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Anshuman Daga)

