MIDCAP-SMS Management lags Aussie information technology on analyst revisions

SMS Management & Technology lags on analyst revisions among 12 companies in Australia’s information technology sector, tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The IT services company has an Analyst Revision Model (ARM) score of 20, the lowest in the sector. This score has declined 17 points o v er the past 30 days.

Eight out of 10 analysts have cut EPS estimates for the company by an average of 18.1 percent for the year ending June 2013, since Oct 23.

It also has below-average Value-Momentum (Val-Mo) and Smartholdings (SH) scores of 35 each.

Of the 10 analysts, four give it a “strong buy” or “buy” rating while six recommend a “hold”.

The stock currently trades at 59 percent of its intrinsic value of A$8.47. The company’s stock price is down 21.42 percent over the last month, while the broader index is down 0.45 percent for the same period as of Monday’s close.

At the other end of the spectrum, Carsales.com leads the sector with an ARM score of 90.

CONTEXT:

SMS Management said on Oct. 23 it expected the FY 2013 half-year profit after tax to be in the range of $12.5 million-$14 million.

The stock has fallen 29 percent since the announcement.

StarMine’s Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts’ revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

StarMine’s Val-Mo model combines relative and intrinsic valuation tools, along with analysts’ earnings revisions and price momentum tools. It provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks.

The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase, or decrease, in institutional ownership. (Reporting By Tripti Kalro; Editing by Jijo Jacob)