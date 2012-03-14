MIDCAP-Vietnam's Song Da scores on valuations, earnings quality

Construction firm Song Da-Thang Long JSC seems the most attractive of 258 companies in Vietnam based on valuation and earnings metrics, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data covers companies with a Value-Momentum (Val-Mo) score greater than 80.

At current levels, the stock trades under a tenth of its intrinsic value of 115,381 dong, as determined by StarMine.

It has a high Val-Mo score of 92 and an Earnings Quality score of 88.

The stock is currently not tracked by analysts.

Year-to-date, it is up over 40 percent compared to a 22 percent rise in the benchmark Hanoi Stock Exchange Index .

CONTEXT:

StarMine’s Value-Momentum model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates firms based on a combination of value and momentum metrics.

On its Intrinsic Valuation model, StarMine adjusts for the usually optimistic bias in analysts’ EPS forecasts and then uses the resulting growth rate and dividends to determine the valuation.

A high score on StarMine’s Earnings Quality model signals strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company’s past operating performance. (Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; editing by Sunil Nair)