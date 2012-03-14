FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDCAP-Vietnam's Song Da scores on valuations, earnings quality
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 14, 2012 / 7:05 AM / 6 years ago

MIDCAP-Vietnam's Song Da scores on valuations, earnings quality

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Construction firm Song Da-Thang Long JSC seems the most attractive of 258 companies in Vietnam based on valuation and earnings metrics, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data covers companies with a Value-Momentum (Val-Mo) score greater than 80.

At current levels, the stock trades under a tenth of its intrinsic value of 115,381 dong, as determined by StarMine.

It has a high Val-Mo score of 92 and an Earnings Quality score of 88.

The stock is currently not tracked by analysts.

Year-to-date, it is up over 40 percent compared to a 22 percent rise in the benchmark Hanoi Stock Exchange Index .

CONTEXT:

StarMine’s Value-Momentum model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates firms based on a combination of value and momentum metrics.

On its Intrinsic Valuation model, StarMine adjusts for the usually optimistic bias in analysts’ EPS forecasts and then uses the resulting growth rate and dividends to determine the valuation.

A high score on StarMine’s Earnings Quality model signals strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company’s past operating performance. (Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; editing by Sunil Nair)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.