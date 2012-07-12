FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDCAP-Star Publication leads Malaysia consumer discretionary on earnings quality
#Credit Markets
July 12, 2012 / 8:57 AM / in 5 years

MIDCAP-Star Publication leads Malaysia consumer discretionary on earnings quality

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Malaysia’s Star Publication emerges as a strong performer on earnings metrics among 19 firms in the country’s consumer discretionary sector, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data includes firms tracked by at least three analysts.

The publisher has Earnings Quality (EQ) and SmartHoldings (SH) scores of 95 and 98 respectively, the highest in the sector.

Its net margins exceeded the industry average by 2.9 percent, while its Free Cashflow as a percent of sales beat the industry average by 7.5 percent, according to StarMine data.

The stock is up 1.27 percent year-to-date, while the broader index is up 6.45 percent for the same period, as of Wednesday’s close.

Of the 11 analysts covering the company, two give it a strong buy, seven have a hold and two rate it a sell or strong sell.

Two other firms in the consumer discretionary sector with high EQ scores are Berjaya Sports Toto and UMW Holdings with 94 and 93 respectively.

CONTEXT:

A high score on StarMine’s Earnings Quality model signals strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on the company’s past operating performance.

StarMine’s SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on expected future increase or decrease in institutional ownership. (Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
