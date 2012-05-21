FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDCAP-Stars Micro lags Thai IT sector on valuations, analyst revisions
#Credit Markets
May 21, 2012 / 9:10 AM / 5 years ago

MIDCAP-Stars Micro lags Thai IT sector on valuations, analyst revisions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Thailand’s Stars Microelectronics ranks the lowest on valuations and analyst revisions among eight companies in the country’s information technology sector tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The firm has low Value-Momentum and Analyst Revision scores of 21 and 11 respectively. Its net margin lags the industry average by nearly 26 percent.

The company has an abysmally low SmartHoldings score of 1.

Of the five analysts tracking the stock, one recommends a hold and four rate it a strong sell.

The stock is down over 8 percent year-to-date, while the broader index is up over 12 percent for the same period.

CONTEXT:

StarMine’s Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics.

StarMine’s Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts’ revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase, or decrease in institutional ownership. (Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
