MIDCAP-Singapore Suntec REIT could reverse-technicals
July 20, 2012 / 9:27 AM / 5 years ago

MIDCAP-Singapore Suntec REIT could reverse-technicals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/sak59s Shares of Suntech REIT, which have been on an uptrend since June, could reverse, technical charts suggest.

A big black candle has formed on Friday, which is bearish.

The Trend Intensity indicator, a proprietary Thomson Reuters technical signal, stood at 43. A reading above 40 is considered a trend-mature zone.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has just crossed below 70 from a topping formation, and is bearish.

Friday’s price fall is accompanied by strong volume of 16.424 million shares -- more than twice its 30-day average volume.

The stock is up more than 10 percent over the past month, while the broader index is up more than 6.5 percent, based on Thursday’s close. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)

