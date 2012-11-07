MIDCAP-Indonesia's Supra Boga looks expensive on valuations

Indonesia’s Supra Boga Lestari looks the most expensive among 83 companies in the country tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The retailer fares badly on the Relative Valuation model with a score of 2. The lower the score, the more expensive the stock.

Its SmartEstimate forward 12-month Price/EPS is 28, compared to the peer average of 16. Its SmartEstimate forward 12-month Price/Cash flow is 36.2, against a peer average is 10.9.

The company has the lowest possible Earnings Quality Model score of 1, suggesting poor earnings sustainability. It also has a below-average Value-Momentum (Val-Mo) score of 26.

Since its IPO in the beginning of June 2012, the stock is up 24 percent, while the sector index is up 12 percent in the same period, as of Tuesday’s close.

CONTEXT:

StarMine’s Relative Valuation model combines six different ratios that measure a company’s valuation and then ranks it compared with all other stocks in the same region.

StarMine calculates a SmartEstimate by applying models to the full range of current estimates and weighting them for variables including estimate age, analyst experience, and the presence of a RevisionCluster.

StarMine’s Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of value and momentum metrics.

A low score on StarMine’s Earnings Quality model signals poor earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company’s past operating performance. (Reporting by Tripti Kalro; Editing by Sunil Nair)