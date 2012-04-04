MIDCAP-Indonesia's Surya Semesta leads in earnings quality

Surya Semesta Internusa has the highest Earnings Quality (EQ) score among 80 stocks in Indonesia tracked by at least three analysts, Thomson Reuters StarMine data shows.

The real-estate firm’s EQ score of 99 indicates strong earnings sustainability.

Analysts have raised EPS estimates on the company for the year ending 2012 by 3.9 percent over the last month.

The stock currently trades at 1,050 pesos against an intrinsic value of 1,891 pesos, as determined by StarMine.

StarMine estimates Surya Semesta’s compounded annual growth rate at 16.1 percent a year over the next 10 years, outpacing the industry median of 11.4 percent

The company has a high SmartHoldings score of 98, suggesting potential increase in institutional ownership.

The stock is up 16.7 percent over the month, while the broader index is up 5.26 percent for the same period.

Out of the three analysts tracking the stock, two give it strong buy ratings and one a hold.

CONTEXT:

A high score on StarMine’s Earnings Quality model signals strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company’s past operating performance.

The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase, or decrease in institutional ownership. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)