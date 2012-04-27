MIDCAP-SVI Public leads Thai IT sector on valuations, earnings metrics

SVI Public emerges as a stand-out performer on a combination of valuations and earnings metrics among eight companies in Thailand’s information technology sector, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data covers firms tracked by at least three analysts.

The company has an Analyst Revision score of 100, suggesting analysts are bullish about the stock. Also, its Earnings Quality score of 96 indicates high earnings sustainability.

Analysts have raised EPS estimates on the company by 6.5 percent over the past month for the year ending 2012.

The company also has a Value-Momentum score of 90.

The firm’s price to cashflow F12M is 2.5, which is at a 47 percent discount to its peer average of 4.7.

The stock is up more than 15 percent year-to-date, while the broader index is up nearly 18 percent for the same period, as on Thursday’s close.

CONTEXT:

StarMine’s Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts’ revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

StarMine’s Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates stocks based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics.

A high score on StarMine’s Earnings Quality model indicates strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company’s past operating performance. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)