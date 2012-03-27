FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDCAP-Australia's Tabcorp CDS spread widens sharply
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 27, 2012 / 6:31 AM / in 6 years

MIDCAP-Australia's Tabcorp CDS spread widens sharply

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The spread on credit default swaps of Tabcorp Holdings widened the most in a month among the 52 actively traded CDS in Australia, data from Thomson Reuters Credit Views shows.

A widening CDS spread indicates a drop in credit-worthiness of a company and growing investor scepticism over its ability to service debt.

Tabcorp’s 5-year CDS spread stood at 167.49 on Monday, having deteriorated 35.74 percent in a month.

On Mar. 22, Australia’s largest gaming company said it had raised $250 million via subordinated notes.

The stock is down 6.07 percent over a month while the broader index is down 0.77 percent. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.