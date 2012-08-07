MIDCAP-Talent2 International lags Australia industrials sector on valuations

Talent2 International Limited ranks the lowest on valuations among 65 companies in Australia’s industrial sector tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The company has a low Value-Momentum (Val-Mo) score of 1 and Analyst Revision and Earnings Quality scores of 20 and 26 respectively.

The ARM score has declined 6 points over the past 30 days and the EQ score has dropped 60 points since its December 2011 filing.

Its net margin and free cashflow as a percentage of sales for 2011 lag its competitors by 13 percent and 9.2 percent respectively.

All four analysts tracking the stock recommend a hold.

The stock is up 56 percent year-to-date, while the broader index is up 4.42 percent for the same period.

CONTEXT:

StarMine’s Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics.

StarMine’s Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts’ revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

A low score on StarMine’s Earnings Quality model signals poor earningssustainability over the next 12 months based on a company’s past operating performance. (Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)