July 19, 2012 / 7:42 AM / 5 years ago

MIDCAP-Tat Hong Holdings leads S'pore industrials on valuations, analyst revisions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Tat Hong Holdings emerges as the front-runner on valuations and analyst revisions among 31 firms in Singapore’s industrials sector, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data includes firms tracked by at least three analysts.

The company has an Analyst Revision Model (ARM) score of 100 and a Value-Momentum score of 96, the highest in the sector.

Its Earnings Quality (EQ) score has increased 10 points to 57 since its March 2012 filing, and its gross margin beat the industry average by over 33 percent.

Of the six analysts covering the stock, four recommend a ‘strong buy’ while two rate it a ‘hold’.

The stock currently trades at just over half its intrinsic value of S$1.99. It is up nearly 15 percent year-to-date, while the broader index is up just over 14 percent for the same period, based on Wednesday’s close.

CONTEXT:

StarMine’s Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics.

StarMine’s Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts’ revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

A high score on StarMine’s Earnings Quality model signals strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company’s past operating performance. (Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
