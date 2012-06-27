FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-MIDCAP-Telkom Indonesia stands out on valuations, earnings metrics
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
June 27, 2012 / 6:21 AM / 5 years ago

REFILE-MIDCAP-Telkom Indonesia stands out on valuations, earnings metrics

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Refiles to fix tag in headline) Telkom Indonesia emerges as a strong perfomer on valuations and earnings metrics among 81 firms in the country tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

Telekom Indonesia has a high Value-Momentum score of 91 and an Earnings Quality score of 94.

Its Analyst Revision score has increased to 83 from 70 a month ago, suggesting analysts have a bullish outlook.

The stock currently trades at 8,000 rupiah, against an intrinsic value of 11,966 rupiah, as determined by StarMine.

Its high SmartHolding score of 97 suggests potential increase in institutional ownership.

The stock is up nearly 8 percent over the past month, while the broader index is down marginally for the same period, as of Tuesday’s close.

CONTEXT:

StarMine’s Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics.

A high score on StarMine’s Earnings Quality model signals strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on the company’s past operating performance.

StarMine’s SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on expected future increase or decrease in institutional ownership. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.