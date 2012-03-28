FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDCAP-Malaysia's Tenaga Nasional sees 5-day volume surge
March 28, 2012 / 7:11 AM / 6 years ago

MIDCAP-Malaysia's Tenaga Nasional sees 5-day volume surge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Shares in power utility Tenaga Nasional have seen the biggest jump in 5-day average volume over its 30-day volume among KLSE Bursa Malaysia index components.

The stock’s 5-day average volume surged to 8.5 million shares, more than twice its 30-day average volume of 4.22 million shares. The data is based on Tuesday’s close.

Technically, the stock has cut its 20-day Exponential Moving Average on Tuesday and is currently trading below it.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence has cut its signal line downwards, which is a bearish sign.

Relative Strength Index is at its 14-day low, which is a negative sign.

The stock is down 2 percent on Wednesday, while the broader index is down 0.21 percent. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)

