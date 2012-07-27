MIDCAP-Tenaga Nasional leads Malaysia utilities on valuations, analyst revisions

Tenaga Nasional emerges as the front-runner on valuations and analyst revisions among six firms in Malaysia’s utilities sector, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data includes firms tracked by at least three analysts.

The company has an Analyst Revision Model (ARM) score of 99 and a Value-Momentum (Val-Mo) score of 92, the highest in the sector.

The utility company has a high SmartHoldings (SH) score of 98, suggesting a potential increase in institutional ownership.

Ten of the 20 analysts tracking the stock have upgraded their EPS estimates for 2012 by an average of 5.7 percent as of July 17, and eight have upgraded their estimates for next year by an average of 9.2 percent as of July 19.

Of the 20 analysts covering the stock, 14 recommend a strong buy or buy, five rate it a hold and two rank it a sell.

The stock currently trades at 62 percent of its intrinsic value of 6.80 ringgit. It is up over 15 percent year-to-date, while the broader index is up just over 6 percent for the same period, based on Thursday’s close.

Another firm in the Malaysian utilities sector with a high Val-Mo score is Puncak Niaga Holdings Berhad with 89.

CONTEXT:

On July 19, Tenaga Nasional reported a net profit of 619.1 million ringgit for the third-quarter ended May, from a loss of 179.2 million ringgit a year ago.

StarMine’s Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts’ revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

StarMine’s Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics.

The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase or decrease in institutional ownership. (Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)