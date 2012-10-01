MIDCAP-Thai Beverage leads on analyst revisions in S'pore consumer staples

Singapore-listed Thai Beverage has emerged as the best performer among 14 companies in the city-state’s consumer staples sector, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine showed.

The data covers firms tracked by at least three analsyts.

The beverage company has the highest-possible Analyst Revision score of 100 and analysts have raised EPS estimates for the year ending 2012 by 2.9 percent over the past month.

A high score of 85 in the SmartHoldings model suggests potential increase in institutional ownership and a similar score in Earnings Quality Model suggests strong earnings sustainability.

Thai Beverage is up nearly 23 percent over the past month, while the sector index is down marginally in the same period, as of Friday’s close.

Wilmar International lags the sector with an ARM score of 7.

CONTEXT:

StarMine’s Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts’ revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase, or decrease, in institutional ownership. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)