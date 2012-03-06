MIDCAP-Thailand Thanachart Capital may see further upside-technicals

Shares in Thailand’s Thanachart Capital Pcl are trading at resistance level of 29 baht and could break out, technical charts suggest.

The stock is in an uptrend, trading above its 50- and 200-day moving average. While the 200-day moving average is sloping downward, the 50-day is sloping upward, indicating increased momentum.

Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line is above its trigger line and 0, which is positive.

Average Directional Index, a tool which measures the strength of a trend, is at 32. A reading above 25 indicates a strong trend.

However, failure to break the resistance level could push the stock lower to 26.50 baht levels.

Year-to-date, it is up over 5 percent, underperforming 13 percent rise in the benchmark index.

For a technical chart: link.reuters.com/qux86s (Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; editing by Sunil Nair)