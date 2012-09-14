MIDCAP-Thanachart Capital leads on valuations in Thai financials

Thanachart Capital Public Co Ltd looks the most attractive on valuations among 23 companies in Thailand’s financials sector tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The firm has high Relative Valuation (RV) and Value-Momentum (Val-Mo) scores of 91 and 94 respectively. The higher the RV score the cheaper the stock, compared to its peers.

Thanachart’s Earnings Quality (EQ) score has increased by 40 points to 81 since its June 2012 filing on Aug. 29.

The financial services company’s gross margin for 2011 beat the industry average by nearly 11 percent.

Thanachart’s Free Cashflow (FCF) has risen from negative 28.4 billion baht in December 2011 to 53 billion baht in June 2012. During the same period, its net income rose over 82 percent to 17 billion baht.

The stock has risen nearly 35 percent year-to-date, while the broader index is up nearly 23 percent for the same period, as of Thursday’s close.

CONTEXT:

StarMine’s Relative Valuation model combines six different ratios that measure a company’s valuation and then ranks it compared with all other stocks in the same region.

StarMine’s Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates stocks based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics.

The Earnings Quality model is a percentile (1-100) ranking of stocks based on sustainability of earnings, with 100 representing the highest rank. (Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)