MIDCAP-Tiger Airways leads S'pore industrials on earnings upgrades
July 10, 2012 / 6:36 AM / 5 years ago

MIDCAP-Tiger Airways leads S'pore industrials on earnings upgrades

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Tiger Airways leads on earnings upgrades among 32 companies in Singapore’s industrial sector, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data includes firms tracked by at least three analysts.

The company has a high Analyst Revision score of 92, rising from 26 a month ago.

Analysts have raised their EPS estimates on the company by 19.7 percent for the year ending March 2013 over the past month.

The stock has two analyst upgrades in the same period.

However, the stock looks expensive on valuations with a low Relative valuation score of 3. The lower the RV score, the more expensive the stock.

The stock’s forward 12-month P/E is 29.8 against the 10-year median of 13.5.

The stock is up nearly 11 percent over the past month, while the broader index is up nearly 7 percent for the same period.

CONTEXT:

StarMine’s Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts’ revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

StarMine’s Relative Valuation model combines six different ratios that measure a company’s valuation and then ranks it compared with all other stocks in the same region. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)

