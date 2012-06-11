MIDCAP-Indonesia's Timah Persero set to reverse-technicals

* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/zew68s Shares of Indonesian miner Timah Persero, which are down more than 25 percent over the past month, look set to reverse, technical charts suggest.

The Trend Intensity (TI) is at 44 and declining. A reading above 40 is considered a trend mature zone.

A market is trending -- bullishly or bearishly -- when the Trend Intensity is advancing. A trend is over when the signal declines.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) crossing above 30 from a bottoming formation is a bullish sign.

Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is above the signal line, which is bullish.

The stock is down 1.5 percent over the past week, while the broader index is up 0.67 percent for the same period as of Friday. It is up 3 percent on Monday.

CONTEXT:

Trend Intensity is a Thomson Reuters IFR Markets proprietary tool that identifies daily trends in financial markets by using geometrical averages of historical data. It is an intermediate-term statistical oscillator that indicates trend strength as well as potential reversal, formation or breakout points in a single indicator. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)