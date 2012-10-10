MIDCAP-Indonesia Timah Persero techncials suggest downside

* For a technical chart: link.reuters.com/bab33t

Shares of Indonesian miner Timah Persero, which are down more than 1 percent on Wednesday, could fall further, technical charts suggest.

The stock has cut below the 20-day simple moving average, which is a negative sign.

MACD is bearish as it is trading below the signal line.

The stock also faces strong resistance at its 200-day simple moving average.

RSI at its 14-day low is bearish.

The stock is up more than 20 percent over the past month, while the broader index is up 3.3 percent in the same period. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)