MIDCAP-Indonesia's Timah Persero could reverse - technicals
#Basic Materials
September 21, 2012 / 8:16 AM / 5 years ago

MIDCAP-Indonesia's Timah Persero could reverse - technicals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* For a technical chart: link.reuters.com/hav72t

Shares of Indonesian miner Timah Persero, which saw a sharp rise over the past month, could reverse, technical charts suggest.

The shares, which are up more than 11 percent over the past week, face resistance at their 200-day exponential moving average.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has crossed below 70 from a topping formation, and is bearish.

The Money Flow Index (MFI) is at 81, and a reading above 80 suggests an overbought zone.

The stock is up more than 23 percent over the past month, while the broader index has gained 1.37 percent in the same period, based on Thursday’s close. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)

