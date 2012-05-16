MIDCAP-TMB Bank lags Thai financials on valuations, analyst revisions

Thailand’s TMB Bank ranks the lowest on valuations and analyst revisions among 22 companies in the country’s financials sector, tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The company has low Value-Momentum (Val-Mo) and Analyst Revision scores of 27 and 45 respectively.

Its net margins for 2011 lagged the industry median by over 8 percent.

Of 16 analysts tracking the stock, 14 give it sell or strong sell ratings, while two recommend a hold.

The stock is down over 2 percent month-to-date, while the broader index is down over 3 percent for the same period.

CONTEXT:

StarMine’s Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics.

StarMine’s Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts’ revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past. (Reporting By Reshma Apte; editing by Sunil Nair)