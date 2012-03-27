MIDCAP-Top Glove leads earnings upgrades in Malaysia healthcare sector

Top Glove Corp leads the list of earnings upgrades among seven firms in Malaysia’s healthcare sector tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

Nine out of 19 analysts have raised their EPS estimates on the company on average by 12.5 percent for the year ending August 2012, since Mar 14.

The world’s largest rubber glove maker by volume has a SmartHoldings score of 95, suggesting potential increase in institutional ownership.

It also has the highest Analyst Revision Model (ARM) score of 80 in the sector.

The stock has underperformed the broader index this year, falling 7 percent year-to-date, while the broader index is up about 3.4 percent.

CONTEXT:

On March 8, Top Glove said it aims to buy at least one other glove producer this year to gain market share and drive earnings.

StarMine’s Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts’ revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase or decrease in institutional ownership. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)