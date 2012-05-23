FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDCAP-Total Bangun tops Indonesia industrials on free cashflow yield
Sections
Featured
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
May 23, 2012 / 6:06 AM / 5 years ago

MIDCAP-Total Bangun tops Indonesia industrials on free cashflow yield

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Indonesia’s Total Bangun Persada has the highest free cashflow yield among 12 companies in the country’s industrial sector, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data includes firm tracked by at least three analysts.

The company has the highest free cashflow yield of 13.1 in the sector, followed by Citra Marga Nusaphala with a yield of 9.1.

Total Bangun’s free cash flow in the last four quarters stood at 258.3 billion rupiah.

Its Forward 12M EV/EBITDA is 5.5 against its peer average of 8.

All three analysts tracking the stock give it strong buy recommendations.

Total Bangun is up 3.5 percent over the past month, while the broader index is down nearly 4 percent, as of Tuesday’s close.

CONTEXT:

Free cashflow is the cash generated from operations after subtracting capital expenditures. Free cashflow yield is the ratio of free cashflow to current market capitalization. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.